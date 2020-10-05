Montgomery County DA’s office announces new therapy dog

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County has a new tool to help give crime victims some support. That tool’s name is Zurg.
Zurg is the new therapy dog for the Montgomery County district attorney’s office. Coming from Canine Companions for Independence, Zurg will assist victims services officer Stephanie Moore in helping children who have been abused or neglected.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey introduced Zurg as the newest member of the team Monday.
Zurg has had two years of specialized training for this role. The district attorney’s office says this training normally comes at an estimated cost of $50,000, but each facility dog is provided at no cost.
Zurg comes to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office through the HERO program. This is a statewide certified facility dog program to assist in helping victims throughout the criminal process. The program is executed by the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services and funded by a grant reward through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
