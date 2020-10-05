Quiet through Wednesday, likely hurricane heading for Gulf Coast

Rain chances ramp up to end the week and begin the weekend locally

Lee Southwick's Sunday evening forecast- Oct. 4, 2020
By Tyler Sebree | October 5, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:18 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A gorgeous weekend will give way to a great start to the first full week of October. Plenty of sun is in the cards for your Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The humidity will be very comfortable one more time before things begin to change in that department by Tuesday. We can thank the tropics for that.

Ample sun is expected today with highs near 80 degrees.
A surge of moisture will send thicker cloud cover northward into the southern half of Alabama late tonight into the first half of Tuesday. While the shower threat with that push of moisture is less than 20%, we are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies from late tonight through at least lunchtime Tuesday.

Wherever clouds stay thicker and intact the longest, highs will only reach the middle 70s. For many, enough sun will break out Tuesday afternoon to push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a bit more humidity.

Skies will feature more clouds than sun through most of Tuesday.
High pressure will push south into the Deep South on Wednesday, bringing a very warm and mostly sunny day for everyone. Highs will be at their warmest of the next 7 days in the mid-80s with noticeable humidity levels.

Then we see a significant change to the forecast...

All eyes are on the tropics with Tropical Storm Gamma and soon-to-be Tropical Storm Delta. Gamma is impacting the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and is drifting southwestward into the Bay Campeche.

Gamma will likely weaken as it meanders near the Yucatan Peninsula this week.
It will likely weaken to a depression over the next 3-5 days as it meanders in the general vicinity it’s located in now. Any impacts from Gamma will be confined to the aforementioned surge of cloud cover and perhaps a shower late tonight into Tuesday.

The more substantial risk will come from eventual Tropical Storm Delta, which is located near Jamaica early Monday morning. It is strengthening and organizing rather quickly, and is forecast to reach hurricane status as it passes between Western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula.

TD 26 will strengthen into a category 2 hurricane as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast later this week.
Once it enters the Gulf of Mexico, it will continue its movement northwestward before turning northward toward Louisiana later this week. The current forecast calls for a landfall in Southeast Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane.

However, the “cone of uncertainty” encompasses a large swath from the Texas-Louisiana state line to Panama City, Florida. That is because there is a large degree of spatial uncertainty regarding Delta’s eventual landfall location. It’s not the highest amount of uncertainty we’ve seen in terms of tracking a landfalling tropical system, but we do have a fair amount of spread in our models.

The chance of tropical storm force winds is increasing across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama by the end of the week as Delta moves in.
While the probability of a Southeast Louisiana landfall is certainly higher than anywhere else as of Monday morning, there’s almost a guarantee that we see shifts either to the west or east in the track. That means everyone from Lake Charles to Panama City Beach needs to monitor Delta very closely.

Total rainfall over the next 7 days will total 4-7" courtesy of moisture from Tropical Storm Delta.
For now, we’re just upping our rain chances Thursday and Friday because nearly every model shows a path that would support not only high rain chances, but widespread rain. We may also see a severe risk develop if we end up on the east side of Delta.

Stay tuned for further updates all week long!

Rain chances ramp up to end the week courtesy of what will become Delta.
