Seven arrested by Opelika police, Lee Co. SWAT in drug bust

Seven arrested by Opelika police, Lee Co. SWAT in drug bust
(Source: AP)
By Alex Jones | October 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:18 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A drug bust in Lee County has left seven people behind bars.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, Opelika police and the Lee County SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1800 block of Hurst St.

Officers retrieved a large amount of marijuana and a stolen gun during the search.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Raven Gibson, 29, charged with possession of marijuana
  • Chezmon Jordan, 28, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christopher Jordan, 45, charged with possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor warrant
  • Kentavious Heard, 28, charged with possession of marijuana
  • Joshua Andrews, 28, charged with possession of marijuana and license to carry a pistol required
  • Derrico Collier, 28, arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants
  • David Lilly, 25, arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants

All seven were booked into the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.