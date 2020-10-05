Seven arrested by Opelika police, Lee Co. SWAT in drug bust

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A drug bust in Lee County has left seven people behind bars.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, Opelika police and the Lee County SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1800 block of Hurst St.
Officers retrieved a large amount of marijuana and a stolen gun during the search.
The following suspects were arrested:
- Raven Gibson, 29, charged with possession of marijuana
- Chezmon Jordan, 28, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Christopher Jordan, 45, charged with possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor warrant
- Kentavious Heard, 28, charged with possession of marijuana
- Joshua Andrews, 28, charged with possession of marijuana and license to carry a pistol required
- Derrico Collier, 28, arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants
- David Lilly, 25, arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants
All seven were booked into the Lee County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.