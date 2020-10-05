Suspect sought in Montgomery 'porch pirate’ case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the theft of packages from a front porch on Knollwood Drive.
Investigators say a man stole a package from a home on Oct. 1. Reports state he left the area in a white full-size, four-door pickup truck.
If you have any information on this, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or download the P3-tips app. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Police warn that they are expecting an increase in “porch pirates” as online shopping increases due to the upcoming holidays and COVID-19 restrictions.
Residents are advised to take precautions against “porch pirates.” Here are some theft prevention tips.
