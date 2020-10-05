University of Alabama makes standardized tests optional for 2021 admissions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You can add the University of Alabama to a growing list of schools that are at least temporarily not requiring test scores for admissions.
“There’s been a lot of anxiety related to students' ability to test. Either they haven’t taken a test or would like to take it again. So, a lot of our piers have opted to go optional,” explained Matt McLendon, associate Vice President of Enrollment Management at the University of Alabama.
The university announced Friday standardized tests are now optional for students seeking admissions in Spring, Summer, or Fall 2021.
Administrators cited difficulties surrounding COVID-19 as the reason for the change.
“There certainly is a lot of news of students having challenges either getting registered for a test, taking a test. There’s been a lot of test cancellations,” McLendon continued.
Students wishing to come to Alabama won’t be at a disadvantage if they don’t submit test scores. This new pilot program for admissions will be for potential undergraduate students applying for admissions and scholarships for 2021.
“A students' high GPA is the strongest correlator to success, especially when you look at first or second year retention and their graduation,” McLendon said.
McLendon also suggests after a student is admitted that they complete a competitive scholarship application. It includes other items that can play into students' favor for merit scholarship money if they choose not to submit a standardized test score.
