Venmo launches first credit card

(CNN) – If you’re a fan of using Venmo to make payments, get ready to be happy.
You can now take the app a step further with Venmo’s first-ever credit card.
The company introduced it Monday.
The card is issued by Synchrony and is powered by the Visa network.
Pay-pal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cash back on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.
You can manage it in the app and use it anywhere Visa cards are accepted.
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.