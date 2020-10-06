Alabama farmers keep eye on Hurricane Delta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama farmers are worried about the effects of potentially heavy rains on their crops from Hurricane Delta.
Previous storms like Hurricane Sally have already put added stress on farmers like Harold Gaines.
“We are three weeks back now,” Gaines said. “What we needed to do in the middle of September was put on hold for ten days.”
Gaines is trying to harvest as many crops as he can before the next storm system comes through.
“We’ve got a four or five day running head start that we can get a lot of stuff done and be prepared by the time it gets here, but still when it gets here we’re going to have to suffer through another week of delays.”
Agriculture and Industry Commissioner Rick Pate say crops like peanuts could face potential disease.
“Peanuts this time of year don’t like a lot of humidity and a lot of moisture so there’s that problem and of course the stem just gets weak and they just try to dig them up. And, of course, the seed peanut just starts to break open and germinating so a lot of potential problem and we do not need this,” Pate said.
“We’ve got our fingers crossed and we’re praying for all those people down there and we hope no one has any loss of life.”
The severe weather could disrupt food availability, reduce access to food, and affect food quality.
