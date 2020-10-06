Child shot Monday night in Troy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A child was injured in a shooting Monday night in Troy, the Troy Police Department confirmed.
Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday on North Knox Street. The juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The child was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center and then transported by air to a Birmingham hospital.
“At last check the victim was in a room at the hospital, but the extent of the injury is not yet known,” police said in a news release.
Authorities say the weapon was recovered at the scene, and everyone involved is cooperating with investigators.
The shooting is under investigation.
