Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Delta is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later this week. Precisely where the hurricane tracks will determine the extent of our impacts here in Alabama. [Read the latest on Delta from the WSFA First Alert Weather Team]
Ivey said the state of emergency will begin Alabama’s preparations for Delta and allow the state to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA.
“As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates," Ivey said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.