Hoover police officer arrested during traffic stop; cocaine, marijuana and guns found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a narcotics investigation involving a Hoover police officer.
The suspects have been identified as Barry Erskine Stamps, 56, of Pelham and Mary Stamps, 34, also of Pelham.
Birmingham police said on Monday afternoon they conducted a traffic stop for speeding and failure to signal on I-459 North at exit 10.
During the traffic stop officers made contact with the driver Mary Stamps. The passenger Barry Stamps, identified himself as a Hoover police officer.
The traffic stop yielded 27 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana, and two handguns.
Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute, 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barry Stamps and Mary Stamps will be transported and held at the Jefferson County Jail.
Formal charges are pending from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Barry Stamps has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
“No one is above the law and criminal activity by police officers will certainly not be tolerated. This type of conduct tarnishes the reputation of all officers who serve honorably, protecting and serving our community. When an officer betrays their oath and the laws they are sworn to uphold, they must face the consequences of their actions,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said.
Hoover police tell WBRC Stamps is a day shift patrol officer who has been with the department for just over 25 years.
