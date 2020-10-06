James Perkins wins back Selma mayoral seat

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - He was mayor of Selma twice before. Now he’s coming back for a new term.
James Perkins won back the mayoral seat in Tuesday’s runoff against City Councilwoman Miah Jackson.
This was Perkins' eighth time running for mayor and will be his third time in office.
He was became Selma first Black mayor in 2000.
Perkins said the city has not progressed since he left office. He believes his mayoral experience in Selma can help change that.
His “Let’s Fix This Together” platform involved plans to increase jobs with livable wages, improve public safety, quality of life improvements, smart city solutions, education support, and fixing government and citizen disconnect.
