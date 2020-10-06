Many high school football games moved to Thursday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many high school football games in Alabama have been moved to Friday ahead of potential weather impacts from Hurricane Delta.
Here is a list of Fever Country games that have been moved so far:
- Loachapoka at Verbena
- Dothan at Jeff Davis
- Rehobeth at Charles Henderson
- Brantley at Georgiana
- Zion Chapel at Ariton
- Carver at Eufaula
- McKenzie at Kinston
- Bullock County at Ashford
- Greensboro at Montgomery Academy
- Jemison at Demopolis
- Benjamin Russell at Pelham
- Central Phenix at Prattville
- Marbury at Shelby County
- Wetumpka at Chilton County
- Tallassee at Talladega
- Lakeside at Lowndes Academy
- Smiths Station at Enterprise
- Reeltown at Beulah
- Valiant Cross at Lee Scott
- Chambers Academy at Edgewood
- Elba at Abbeville
- Dale County at St. James
- Pike Road at Headland
- Childersburg at Montgomery Catholic
- Trinity at Dadeville
- McIntosh at Sweet Water
If you know of another game that has been moved, share that information with us in the Fever Fan Zone Facebook group.
This list will be updated.
