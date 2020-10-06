Montgomery man riding out Hurricane Delta at resort in Mexico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is hunkering down at a resort in Mexico as Hurricane Delta approaches the region.
Chris Roquemore is in the middle of a week-long vacation at the Unico resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, which is south of Cancun.
Roquemore said Tuesday morning the path of the storm became more clear, and the situation turned more serious. While some people took flights home on Tuesday, he said most stayed and estimated about 200 to 250 people were still at the resort.
By Tuesday evening, most of the doors to the outside had been boarded up, and the guests were all in the convention center, which is the designated storm shelter for the resort.
Roquemore shared a photo that shows dozens of cots lined up in a large room. He said they are spaced about 6 feet apart for social distancing. Masks were also being worn.
“We’re sitting and waiting to see what happens. I fully expect that it is going to go downhill fairly rapidly," Roquemore said Tuesday night.
He said people were in good spirits, and the staff members were making everyone feel comfortable. He added that Tuesday was a picture perfect day at the resort.
“It’s literally the calm before the storm," he said.
He said the resort was built in 2017 and was designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
The center of Hurricane Delta is expected to pass near Cozumel, Cancun and Maya Riviera early Wednesday morning.
As it passes, life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic wind damage and extensive flooding are likely across many of the popular seaside Mexican resort areas.
The area is no stranger to major hurricanes, having been hit hard by Hurricane Wilma in October 2005.
