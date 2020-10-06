Montgomery to take part in Tuesday’s National Night Out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual event to build relationships between communities and their local police departments to make neighborhoods safer.
Many of Montgomery’s neighborhoods will be taking part with neighbors locking their doors, turning on their front porch lights and spending the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, organizers are asking for communities to modify the evening by celebrating it a little differently than in years past. Many are instead hosting “drive thru” events where citizens drive thru to get a freshly grilled hot dog or hamburger all bagged and ready to go.
Neighborhood Services (NSD), a department of the City of Montgomery has reminded those hosting events to practice the safety standards in place for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, please contact Neighborhood Services at 334-625-2175 or visit natw.org.
Participating Montgomery neighborhoods include:
- Brookview Estates Neighborhood Association - Outside Brookview Church of Christ
- Carriage Hills Neighborhood Association - 6-7 pm drive-thru event - Ridgecrest Baptist Church
- Eastbrook Morningview Neighborhood Association - 3-7 pm drive-thru event - Food Outlet parking lot on Coliseum Blvd.
- Eastwood Villa Homeowners Association - 6-8 pm drive-thru event - 101 Milia Lane, Montgomery County
- Fox Hollow Neighborhood Association - 5:30-7 pm “Open House” come & go - Fox Hollow Park
- Green Acres Association - 4:30-6:30 pm drive-thru event - Church of the Nazarene
- Halcyon Oaks Homeowners Association - 5:30-7 pm drive-thru event - Corner of Chappelle Land and Grand Oak
- Jones Road Neighborhood Association - 6-7 pm drive-thru event - 11305 Jones Road in Montgomery County
- Regency Communities Association - 5-7 pm drive-thru event - Regency Community Center on Christy Lane
- The Greater Madison Park Neighborhood Association - 6-8 pm drive-thru event - Madison Park Elementary School
- Vaughn Meadows Neighborhood Association - 5:30-7:30 pm come & stay - Vacant lot on Corwin Drive
- Woodcrest Improvement Association - 4:30-7 pm come & stay or drive-thru event - Woodcrest Park
