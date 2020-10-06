New Montgomery mural to raise awareness of systemic oppression, police reform

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A local artist has a new project he hopes will help raise awareness of racial injustices, as well as highlight Alabama’s significance in the fight against it.
Montgomery mural to raise awareness of systemic oppression, police reform
Artist Milton Madison’s new work is called “Are You Listening?” The large mural is being painted on a wall next to the former Flames Grill on Lee Street and Montgomery Street.
So far, the mural has outlines for silhouettes of demonstrators, plus a rendering of President Donald Trump wearing a face mask. The background is a black and white American flag.
Madison said his work deals with systemic oppression that’s been going on in the country for hundreds of years.
“This one, specifically, is dealing with police reform, you know, police brutality, and not necessarily as it relates to Montgomery but just some of the things we’ve see nationwide," said Madison. "There’s a lot of people that are being killed instead of being prosecuted and having their fair day in court they’re dying in the streets.”
Madison said it’s been happening for centuries but is getting more attention now due to social media.
He said art is another form of demonstration that allows people to be progressive and “pioneers” in their fight to move things forward.
“It’s unfortunate but at the same time we need to be made aware and we’re constantly protesting, were constantly marching, we’re constantly speaking, but now we’re having an opportunity to use our voice by way of arts and things of that nature, so just trying to put something out in the city to bring awareness to what’s going on," he said.
He said he picked this spot because it ties in to these current event. The spot is right next to another mural of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Milton said events like Bloody Sunday and the Montgomery bus boycott “set the tone” for other civil rights demonstrations across the country, making Montgomery a good spot to pay homage.
“Alabama has helped birth, you know, people marching for injustices, so I think now that we’re still seeing that, that this kind of pays homage to that in the same spirit, trying to make sure that we can correct some of the things that are going on in society right now, so this is a evolution of sacrifices that they shed during that time,” Madison said.
Madison hopes to complete the mural by Oct. 15.
