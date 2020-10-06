Prattville police searching for counterfeit cash suspects

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two people connected to a counterfeiting case.
Police say they have had reports of counterfeit money being used at multiple retail stores.
One incident was around 9 p.m. Sept. 17. Police say a male in a red shirt passed two counterfeit bills at a local retail store. He was with another male wearing a white baseball cap.
The suspects left in a white four-door car.
Investigators hope that someone will be able to identify the suspects in the photos above.
If you have any information on the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please call the police department at 334-705-5220 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.
You may also download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app or call their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.