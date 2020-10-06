Tuscaloosa mother accused of beating, burning her one-year-old son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa mother is charged with child abuse. She is accused of beating and burning her one-year-old son.
Court documents show it was the father of the one-year-old boy who reported the child abuse to authorities.
27-year old Jaslyne Smith is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.
Prosecutors said new evidence shows Smith beat and burned the baby.
New court records filed this month show investigators discovered more videos of Smith allegedly abusing her child by holding him down while burning the back of his leg with a lighter.
Records say she was also shown hitting the baby repeatedly very hard with a belt on his bare back.
Smith was charged with Willful Child Abuse in August, after investigators said she admitted to beating her son with her fists. Prosecutors say the abuse was caught on tape, too.
Smith is being held on a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.