Central restaurant reopens after being closed for months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One downtown restaurant has reopened its doors after being closed for months.
Central was serving guests in its dining room Wednesday evening.
The restaurant said on Facebook that it will be maintaining social distancing and cleaning procedures are in place for everyone’s safety.
The restaurant temporarily closed in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Central will be serving guests Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-10 p.m.
