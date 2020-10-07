Could the name “Delta” be retired from the Greek alphabet hurricane list?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Opal, Ivan, Katrina and Michael… all devastating hurricanes forever etched in our memory. There will never be another storm that shares the same name as these iconic hurricanes, as the World Meteorological Organization retires the names of particularly deadly or costly storms.
The 2020 hurricane season has entered a bit of uncharted territory. With this record-breaking season, we have run out of names and moved into the Greek alphabet, which has only happened once before in 2005. With Hurricane Delta smashing into the Yucatan Peninsula and now threatening the northern Gulf coast, it begs the question – could the name “Delta” be retired if this current storm has a deadly and/or costly outcome?
The answer: Yes and No.
Here’s what would happen if this storm has a bad outcome: Hurricane Delta would be added to the list of retired names with the year attached to the end. So, “Delta 2020” would be retired. If we were to reach the Greek alphabet again during a future season, the name “Delta” itself would be used again.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.