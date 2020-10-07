Federal Judge refuses to grant restraining order against Alabama health orders, mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Federal Judge refused to grant a temporary restraining order against Alabama’s mask mandate and other health orders.
The request was part of a lawsuit filed against Governor Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris. Plaintiffs in the case are represented by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.
The plaintiffs claim they’ve been harmed, and that their rights have been violated by state health orders and the mask mandate. The mask mandate was recently extended to November 8th by Governor Ivey.
Those plaintiffs requested a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate and other health orders, but U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins said they waited too long to file their lawsuit and the request for the restraining order. Judge Watkins said in his ruling, that the plaintiffs allowed the health orders to be in-place for months before filing their lawsuit and requesting the restraining order.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has said previously that the current health orders and mask mandate have been effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Roy Moore argues that the mask mandate and other health orders are unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed by Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law on behalf of seven plaintiffs, some of whom are from north Alabama.
Judge Watkins also set deadlines for the plaintiffs and defendants to file motions to dismiss this lawsuit, and responses.
