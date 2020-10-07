Fundraiser to be held for Alex City detective who suffered heart attack

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The First United Methodist Church of Alexander City will be holding a fundraiser to help a police detective who suffered a heart attack.
Detective Drew Machen suffered a massive heart attack last month. He is recovering in a Birmingham hospital.
On Oct. 30, the church will be giving out a sack lunch for $5 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.. The lunch includes a hamburger, chips and a drink.
There will be drive-thru pick up behind the Trinity Campus.
Director or Youth Ministries David Hand and others put together the fundraiser to help Machen and his son with expenses.
