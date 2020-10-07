Good news for Alabama’s outlook regarding Hurricane Delta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All eyes remain focused on Hurricane Delta this morning as it impacts the Yucatan Peninsula, including the Cancun area. The good news is it weakened a bit to a 110 mph category 2 storm at landfall just shy of 6 a.m. our time.
Regardless of the weakening prior to landfall, extreme impacts from wind, surge and rain will occur on the northern end of the Yucatan Peninsula through most of the day Wednesday.
Meanwhile we are expecting a gorgeous summerlike day in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be up a bit more than it has been of late, but it won’t be oppressively high. Enjoy the sunshine because we may not see a whole bunch of it beginning Thursday.
That’s because as Hurricane Delta moves across the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours, a chance of rain will return to parts of the area. For Thursday, most of the day looks good. However, by late in the day we will see at least a chance of showers will spread into the southern third of Alabama. Some rain showers are possible into the evening and overnight hours Thursday, mainly south of U.S. 80.
Then comes landfall...
The latest outlook calls for Hurricane Delta to make landfall southwest of the Lafayette area along the Louisiana coast. That will likely occur during the late afternoon hours Friday as a category 3 major hurricane. This will bring extremely dangerous conditions to most of Louisiana and Mississippi, especially closer to the Gulf Coast. Life-threatening storm surge, very heavy rain and flooding, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all expected in those locations nearest the eventual path of Delta.
While this happens, we could see a few scattered showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms Friday afternoon through Friday night. This would be associated with some outer bands of Delta. No severe weather is expected during this period.
As Delta moves inland into Mississippi on Saturday, though, our rain chances will likely increase.
That will be the day with the highest chance of rain showers, scattered thunderstorms and even a very low tornado threat if things come together just right.
We still believe the threat of damaging winds and power outages is very, very low in our part of the state even with breezy conditions on Saturday. Right now, it’s looking like we may see gusts upwards of 25-30 mph or so.
Beyond Saturday, we are maintaining a low-end chance of straggling showers on Sunday as the remnants of Delta move into Tennessee and Kentucky.
Regarding temperatures, it is looking like a very warm stretch ahead with daily highs in the middle 80s each afternoon into next week. This may change depending on whether or not we see more rain than currently expected on any given day.
