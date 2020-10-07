Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday Market goes virtual for 2020

"It will open from 10 am to 9 pm. Just like a normal shop at EastChase is going to be, right next to Fruita Bowls and the old Gap location. And we’re actually bringing in three of kind of some fan favorites, "Hughes explained. “Thursday night, we’re partnering with Full Moon, we’re gonna have a spirit night, all proceeds will go, you know, the certain percentage will go back to the Holiday Market and the Junior League, and that’ll be open from four to eight. Then Friday, we’re gonna have girls day out. So a little different this year, instead of girls night out. We’re partnering with some local boutiques, they’re going to do some giveaways, they’re going to offer, you know, in store discounts there... And then Saturday, we have virtual Santa calls. So there are a limited number of spots, Santa is going to Zoom call kids instead of doing his normal breakfast and workshop.”