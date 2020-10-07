Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday Market goes virtual for 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery’s 32nd annual Holiday Market begins Wednesday. This year, it’s completely virtual.
“We thought this was going to be the safer option,” said Jaqueline Hughes, 2020 Holiday Market Chair. "Holiday Market usually brings in vendors from all across the country. They come in for about a week, they sell their merchandise, and we bring in shoppers. So this year with a virtual platform. There’s going to be a website. Kind of the same idea, we’re going to bring in the merchants from different areas, kind of bring it into a one-stop-shop place, but it’s just going to be on the virtual platform. So now instead of buying tickets to come into the multiplex, you’re going to buy a, much like a register to attend ticket.
Junior League is trying to keep as many of the traditional activities that usually come with holiday market, even if they can’t all happen in person. Those activities start Wednesday with a pop up shop at The Shoppes of Eastchase.
Shopping at Holiday Market runs through Sunday. Get tickets to shop here : https://www.jlmontgomery.org/fundraisers/holidaymarket/
"It will open from 10 am to 9 pm. Just like a normal shop at EastChase is going to be, right next to Fruita Bowls and the old Gap location. And we’re actually bringing in three of kind of some fan favorites, "Hughes explained. “Thursday night, we’re partnering with Full Moon, we’re gonna have a spirit night, all proceeds will go, you know, the certain percentage will go back to the Holiday Market and the Junior League, and that’ll be open from four to eight. Then Friday, we’re gonna have girls day out. So a little different this year, instead of girls night out. We’re partnering with some local boutiques, they’re going to do some giveaways, they’re going to offer, you know, in store discounts there... And then Saturday, we have virtual Santa calls. So there are a limited number of spots, Santa is going to Zoom call kids instead of doing his normal breakfast and workshop.”
