Luverne man arrested in Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Montgomery homicide investigation that started on Sept. 27, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Edriage Vinson Jr., 28, of Luverne, is charged with murder after the shooting death of Montgomery resident Lamar Merritt, 30, early that Sunday morning.
Vinson was identified as a suspect and arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
The investigation started shortly after 3:30 a.m. that morning when police and fire medics were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway in regards to a shooting. First responders found Merritt and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.
Montgomery police say the investigation is ongoing but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Vinson is now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Merritt is Montgomery’s 47th homicide victim of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.