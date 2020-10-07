$80M in BCBS premium discounts coming to customers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama says it’s giving back $80 million to many of its customers in the form of premium discounts.
BCBS said the decision was made as a way of providing economic relief during difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The insurer says health and dental premiums for most fully insured individual, employer, and Medicare plans will be discounted for the month of November. The health premiums will be cut by 20 percent while the dental premiums will be 50 percent.
Those who are insured for both health and dental through BCBS will get both discounts, the company said.
The discounts will be automatically applied to customers' November invoices.
