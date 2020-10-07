Millbrook police searching for man presumed missing

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a local man, who is presumed missing.
Michael Ray Headley, 41, was last seen in the 300 block of Thornfield Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say Headley has intellectual disabilities but should pose no threat to anyone or himself.
He has a goatee and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, brown T-shirt, tennis shoes and a blue and white ball cap.
Police say a similar situation happened several years ago when he met some people and ended up in Houston County.
His family says Headley is very trusting and they are concerned that someone could attempt to take advantage of him.
If anyone sees him, they are asked to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832.
