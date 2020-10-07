1.8 million masks to be shipped to schools next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education will ship 1.8 million masks to many school districts next week, state education officials said.
“If school systems didn’t have the resources to buy them, then these will help to just make sure that resource is there for them," ALSDE Nurse Administrator Jennifer Ventress said.
HHS sent 2.4 million masks to Alabama for schools at the beginning of September. School systems filled out a survey requesting the number of pediatric and adult cloth masks they wanted.
“For your younger children who may not have the ear width to wear an adult mask, it might not stay on secure, that would be what you would use those pediatric masks for,” Ventress said.
Ventress said about 100 out of 150 school systems requested a total of 1.8 million masks.
The federal government asked that states make sure students on free and reduced-price lunch and schools in rural areas receive these masks.
“So every school can certainly get what they need," she said. "And if they can’t, they can contact us and we’ll make sure that they have what they need.”
The leftover masks total about 800,000 and will be shipped out to all school systems in the coming weeks.
