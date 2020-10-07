Montgomery man safe after riding out hurricane at resort in Mexico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man rode out Hurricane Delta while vacationing at a resort in Mexico. Delta hit the region overnight as a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 110 mph.
Chris Roquemore, who is in the middle of a week-long vacation with one other person at the Unico Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, located south of Cancun, said Wednesday morning that things were quiet until around 4 a.m. local time.
“Then the winds started kicking in. The power started flickering and at one point it went out,” he said. “Then the rain came.”
Roquemore, who was communicating via text message, said he was staying in a large conference room with between 200 to 250 people. He said the wind and rain was “very very loud.”
The Montgomery resident said he was able to get some sleep around 5:30 a.m. “but still sort of aware of what was going on.” He has been unable to venture out to see if there is any damage but said he is safe.
They have since been able to get breakfast and may be able to soon return to their rooms after resort managers conduct a damage check of the property.
Roquemore said the path of the storm became more clear Tuesday morning and the situation turned more serious, prompting some to fly home on Tuesday. But he said most did stay at the resort.
By Tuesday evening, most of the doors to the outside had been boarded up, and the guests were all in the convention center, which is the designated storm shelter for the resort.
Roquemore shared a photo that shows dozens of cots lined up in a large room. He said they are spaced about 6 feet apart for social distancing. Masks were also being worn.
“We’re sitting and waiting to see what happens. I fully expect that it is going to go downhill fairly rapidly," Roquemore said Tuesday night.
He said people were in good spirits, and the staff members were making everyone feel comfortable. He added that Tuesday was a picture perfect day at the resort.
“It’s literally the calm before the storm," he said.
He said the resort was built in 2017 and was designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
The center of Hurricane Delta was expected to pass near Cozumel, Cancun and Maya Riviera early Wednesday morning, creating life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic wind damage and extensive flooding, likely across many of the popular seaside Mexican resort areas.
The area is no stranger to major hurricanes, having been hit hard by Hurricane Wilma in October 2005.
