Montgomery skirts projected revenue shortfall for fiscal 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March, it was difficult to envision the fiscal impact of COVID-19. Initial calculations forecasted a $20 million-$26 million revenue shortfall.
“Early projections painted a bleak picture. By the time we saw the worst of it 70 percent of ad valorum taxes and 77 percent of business licenses had been collected, that was a good thing for us," said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
In June, Reed ordered a 10% cut to every department’s budget, which helped offset the shortfall by nearly $7 million.
“Also instrumental in offsetting the shortfall were the stimulus payments as well as the unemployment stimulus checks that were given out to residents, these went back into the local economy.”
The sales and use tax ended fiscal 2020 up 3.8% compared to fiscal 2019. In fact, it was only down month to month in April and May.
Lodging taxes took a big hit, down 23.8% compared to fiscal 2019. September reported a 45% drop month to month.
The gas tax ended the fiscal year down by 18% and the lowest revenue contributor, the alcoholic beverage tax, ended fiscal 2020 down by 2.7%.
While the financial fallout’s been manageable to date, the mayor says fiscal 2021 comes with great concern.
“The current fiscal year will not be a cake walk by any means, many are projecting a very, very tough fourth quarter this year with potential significant business closures by the end of December 2020, which could lead into an economic slowdown or recession in 2021," Reed said.
Given the uncertainty, Reed expects to know by February whether the current budget will need adjustments.
