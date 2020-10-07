Opelika Middle School temporarily transitioning to remote learning for all students

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - All Opelika Middle School students will transition to remote learning beginning Wednesday, October 7.
Remote learning will continue through October 12.
According to the school’s website, the transition to remote learning is based on information from the school nurse and local physicians.
The school said the transition is not a quarantine, but a time to separate. All students should continue their instruction at home using Google Classroom on their Chromebooks.
In-person learning will resume Tuesday, October 13.
