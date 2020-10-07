Pike County Chamber of Commerce cancels Troy Homecoming parade

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homecoming week at Troy will look a little different this year.
The Pike County Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel this year’s homecoming parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After discussing the parade with University and City of Troy officials, we did not see a way in which to hold the parade while complying with social distancing guidelines outlined on Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order,” said Chamber of Commerce President Dana Sanders. “We did not make the decision lightly, and we looking forward to continuing the parade tradition next year.”
The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade each year.
Student Government Association President Nicole Jayjohn said there are still plenty of ways to celebrate homecoming.
“As of yesterday evening, it was announced that the Homecoming parade will not be taking place this year. We know this decision was not made lightly, and the SGA respects and understands this decision," Jayjohn said. "We will continue to get excited for all the fun and inclusive events we have planned this year, and we encourage everyone else to do the same!”
Troy’s Homecoming game is scheduled for Oct. 24. The Trojans will take on Georgia State with kick at 2:30 p.m.
