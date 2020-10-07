Second arrest made in Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 27 homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Joedauris Tolliver, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the shooting death of Montgomery resident Lamar Merritt, 30, early that Sunday morning.
Tolliver’s arrest came the day after Edriage Vinson Jr., 28, of Luverne, was taken into custody.
Vinson and Tolliver were both identified as suspects and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
The investigation started shortly after 3:30 a.m. that morning when police and fire medics were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway in regards to a shooting. First responders found Merritt and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.
Montgomery police say the investigation is ongoing but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Vinson and Tolliver are now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds of $150,000 each.
Merritt is Montgomery’s 47th homicide victim of 2020.
