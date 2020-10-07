30 selected for Montgomery Mayor’s Young Professional Council

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirty individuals have been chosen to serve on the Mayor’s Young Professional Council, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced.
The City of Montgomery said it received hundreds of applications for the council. A committee of former MYPC members evaluated the applications.
The members range from 18 to 35 years old. They currently live and/or work in the city.
“Young leaders have always been the catalysts for transformation and growth – not only in Montgomery but throughout the world,” Reed said. “By empowering and engaging this new class of leaders, as well as those already working to move Montgomery forward, this Council will be an avenue to advance our agenda for what Montgomery can be and will help us reach our vision for a progressive, innovative community. I look forward to working firsthand with every member of the Council and seeing the fruits of their labor for years to come.”
Those on the council will serve a two-year term. According to the city, they will meet with Reed monthly.
The council’s first meeting was held on Tuesday.
The following individuals were selected:
- Abby S Basinger: Public Relations Specialist at Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc.
- Brittany N Carter: External Affairs Director at the Alabama State Treasurer’s Office
- Joleen George: Director of Communications and Youth Ministry, St. John’s Episcopal Church
- Katie S Richard: Associate Counsel, Alabama Association of REALTORS
- Rebecca H Holtsford: Registered Nurse, Children’s of Alabama-Physicians to Children
- Whitney Griswold Califf: Development Coordinator, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
- Jake L Johnson: Architect, Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects
- 2d. Lt. John R. Gnan: Acquisitions Program Manager, United States Air Force
- Rodrigo Barragan: Self employed insurance agent
- Devoski Boyd: Owner, Boyds Property Solutions
- Isreal C Askew: APCO/ 187 FW Engineer
- Jefferson Jones: Technical Analyst II, Jackson Thornton & Co.
- Jeremi J Moore
- Jeremy L Kelly: Founding President & Qualifying Broker, Kelly Realty, LLC
- Vincent T Mckitt: Pharmacist, CVS Pharmacy 3465 Atlanta Highway, 36109
- Aigner Kolom: Associate Attorney, Beasley Allen
- Amerika Blair: Operations Assistant/ Personnel, Equal Justice Initiative/United States Air Force Reserves
- Ashley L Edwards: Investigator/Social Worker, Federal Public Defender Office for the Middle District of Alabama
- Carissa Crayton: Business Development Associate, Alabama Department of Commerce Business Development Division
- Cassandra R Cavness: Development Assistant, Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts | City of Montgomery
- Cherletta A Freeman: Owner, Freeman Quality Construction LLC
- Grace K Jackson: Crew/Teammate, Frutta Bowls & Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Iesha Brooks: Deputy Director of Community Education, Office of the Public Defender Investigator Kiara Boone Equal Justice Initiative
- Kimberly N Willis: Owner/master cosmetologist, Kimistry Hair Lab
- Krishula Edwards: Counselor, Family Sunshine Center Counselor
- Monique Y Williams: Owner and Operator, The Cheesecake Emporiyum
- Sherlenthia E Brazzley: Smoothie King team member
- Eva Hernandez: Self employed photographer
Those who were not selected will be offered other opportunities to serve the community, according to the city.
