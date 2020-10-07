30 selected for Montgomery Mayor’s Young Professional Council

“Young leaders have always been the catalysts for transformation and growth – not only in Montgomery but throughout the world,” Reed said. “By empowering and engaging this new class of leaders, as well as those already working to move Montgomery forward, this Council will be an avenue to advance our agenda for what Montgomery can be and will help us reach our vision for a progressive, innovative community. I look forward to working firsthand with every member of the Council and seeing the fruits of their labor for years to come.”