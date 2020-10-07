Series examines 2013 Midland City bunker standoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new television documentary series has picked up the story of Jimmy Lee Dykes, a south Alabama man who fatally shot a bus driver and kidnapped a boy, only to hold him hostage in an underground bunker for more than a week as the world held its breath for a resolution.
The series, called “The FBI Declassified,” is looking back at the Jan. 2013 incident that played out both above and below ground in the Coffee County community of Midland City.
Dykes jumped aboard a bus full of school children, shot driver Charles “Chuck” Poland to death, and then dragged a 5-year-old known only as “Ethan” from the vehicle. Over the next week, FBI agents and media across the world converged on the rural area.
The series promises a look at “never-before-seen footage” and talks with federal agents and analysts “as they reveal how they solved some of the biggest cases of their careers.”
As part of the program, the series spoke with Steve Richardson, the FBI special agent in charge of the operation; Molly Amman, an FBI profiler; and Kevin Cornelius, the FBI Hostage Rescue Team commander.
The episode also gets a firsthand account from one of the students on the bus, Tré Watts, as well as other law enforcement and family members. There’s also some of the bus surveillance video and 911 audio.
After more than a week of being held hostage, a carefully laid out plan was put into action by the FBI to raid the bunker. Dykes was killed during the operation and Ethan was rushed to safety.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.