South Alabama officer recognized for saving baby’s life

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Andalusia police officer was recognized for an act of heroism during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Officer Camron Ragland was presented with a commendation by Mayor Earl Johnson and the Andalusia City Council.
Ragland’s heroic act happened after responding to a call during Hurricane Sally in which he found a mother who had just given birth to an unresponsive baby.
The officer, who is new to the force, began CPR on the little girl and had brought her back to life before paramedics arrived, the city said.
He later visited the mom and her new baby at the hospital. Both are said to be doing fine.
