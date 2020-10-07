Suspect sought after burglarizing 3 businesses on same night

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in three burglaries.
Police say the crimes happened on Oct. 2 between midnight and 3 a.m. and involved a person dressed in a hoodie who was wearing gloves and a hockey mask.
The suspect broke into three businesses located in the 200 Block of East Three Notch Street, 400 Block of East Watson Street and the 100 Block of Tucker Street.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
