UAB: Increased evidence of heart swelling in young athletes with COVID-19

“SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has an affinity for the heart through ACE2 receptors, and this may be responsible for heart inflammation,” said Irfan Asif, M.D., a sports medicine physicians and chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. “This could lead to myocarditis in the heart, which could be deadly for athletes who play sports with this condition.”