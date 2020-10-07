Ventress Correctional Facility inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

CLAYTON, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.
Timothy Bearry, 65, died on Sunday, ADOC officials said. He had an advanced terminal illness.
Officials said Bearry tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 10. He was taken to a local hospital for additional care on Sept. 11.
Bearry was at the hospital until Sunday, when he was discharged to Kilby Correctional Facility for palliative care. Officials said he died en route to the facility.
Bearry was serving a life sentence for first-degree sexual abuse and theft of property out of Jefferson County.
ADOC officials said 439 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among inmates. Thirty-three cases remain.
