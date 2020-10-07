Weekly stimulus checks are gone in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment has come down a long way since reaching at peak of 13% during the height of the pandemic. It’s now slightly lower than 6%. Still, a number of people remain out of work.
The days of getting $300 and $600 dollars a week are gone for now but maybe not for long. Meantime, Gov. Kay Ivey has already set aside $300 million for the state’s unemployment trust fund, all part of the CARES Act program.
“We have received the $300 million. It’s in the trust fund and so it will be able to offset those rising pandemic-related unemployment claim costs to prevent employers from having a 500% tax increase next year, which, as you know, a tax increase of that level could close and shudder many businesses in Alabama, especially small businesses," said Alabama Department of Labor Communications Director Tara Hutchison.
The jobless rate today stands at 5.6%, still a ways from the “full employment” status the state enjoyed before the pandemic.
President Donald Trump ended negotiations with the Democrats on another potential stimulus package until after the election.
