14-year-old girl missing in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Quantiyanna Alize-Monshae Johnson left her home Monday and hasn’t returned, police say.
She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt with a flower on it and either black skinny jeans or black biker shorts.
Her direction of travel is unknown.
The Enterprise Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact them at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
