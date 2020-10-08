Andalusia police searching for kidnapping, domestic violence suspect

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway for a man wanted in Andalusia.
Police are searching for Nicholas Shane Conner. He is wanted for domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call.
Conner is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Andalusia police say he was last seen driving a red, four-door 2017 Ford F-150. He may also be traveling on a black and red Hyosung GD250N motorcycle.
Conner is known to have family in the Montgomery area and has lived in Centre.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. You may also download their P3-tips app or call the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
