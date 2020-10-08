Cat infected with SARS-CoV-2 found dead in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama agencies are investigating the death of cat that was positive with SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes COVID-19.
The deceased cat was found in Opelika.
It is now under investigation by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
ADPH officials say SARS-CoV-2 cases in animals are thought to be very rare and have primarily occurred five to 10 days following exposure to a positive human.
The Thompson Bishop Sparks State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Auburn detected an initial positive test on the cat. Lab results suggest the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not the primary cause of death.
Additional samples have been forwarded to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for confirmatory testing. The NVSL confirmed the cat as positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus this week.
Health officials say Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health veterinarians have found that in nearly all animal deaths associated with SARS-CoV-2, the animals had multiple infections or had underlying health issues at the same time. Thus far, less than 10 animal deaths in the U.S. are thought to have been associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Dee W. Jones, state public health veterinarian, said at this point, there seems to be no evidence suggesting that companion animals are responsible for infecting people.
“There is still a lot we just don’t know about how frequently animals become infected, so this has been an opportunity for us to gather information that might help us prevent more infections in companion animals.” said Jones. “We’re working with the local veterinarian and the owner to gather more information about the animal’s medical history as well as other companion animals in the household. However, at this time during the pandemic, companion animals don’t seem to be at risk from suffering severe illness with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
ADPH states that many of the same recommendations for protecting people apply to animals. To help protect companion animals, pet owners who are sick with COVID-19 should adhere to the following guidelines:
- Avoid contact with pets and other animals, as you would around other people.
- Arrange for another household member to care for your pets while under isolation.
- Avoid contact, such as petting, holding, snuggling and facial contact.
- Wear a mask and wash your hands before feeding or tending to your pet if you are unable to find alternate care for your pets.
If you are sick with COVID-19 and your pet becomes sick, do not take your pet to the vet yourself. Call your veterinarian and let them know you have been sick with COVID-19.
A pet must meet the following criteria before a veterinarian can request a SARS-CoV-2 test:
- A household member must be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 14 days.
- The animal must exhibit respiratory symptoms and had direct exposure to the positive owner.
If your pet tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, isolate the pet from everyone else in the household, including other pets.
For more information, contact ADPH at 1-800-677-0939.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.