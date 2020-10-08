CURE! Vision 2020 virtual event to benefit American Cancer Society

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a great opportunity Thursday to get involved in a community fundraiser without even leaving your home.
The CURE! Vision 2020 event benefiting the American Cancer Society is all virtual.
The event is at 6 p.m. Thursday and will feature entertainment, live and silent auctions, and the opportunity to hear from community leaders like WSFA 12 New anchor Tonya Terry, Beasley Allen Law Firm’s Jerry Beasley and Jackson Hospital’s Mia Mothershed.
For more details and to register, visit the CURE! Vision 2020 website.
The event’s mission is to raise money for cancer research, education, advocacy and service to benefit patients, survivors and their families.
Funds raised at this event will support research programs and patient service programs such as Road to Recovery, Wig Vouchers, the 24-hour call center and other support programs.
