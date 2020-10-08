1 dead in Thursday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle. Maps indicate this is the location of Stonebridge Apartments.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other details about the investigation were immediately available and no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.