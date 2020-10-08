Delta to hit same areas as Laura, still only low-end impacts locally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All eyes remain focused on Hurricane Delta as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Delta is a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
It is still forecast to strengthen back into a major category 3 hurricane before potentially weakening slightly back to a high-end category 2 storm as it makes landfall along the coast of western Louisiana. Regardless of its exact strength when making landfall, there will be extreme to devastating impacts from storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rain.
That is mainly true for Louisiana, but moderate to significant impacts are possible in adjacent parts of eastern Texas, coastal and western Mississippi, and parts of Arkansas as Delta quickly moves inland.
Landfall still appears to be set for sometime late in the afternoon on Friday. While Delta will certainly be very dangerous for those a couple hundred miles to our west, we aren’t expecting much in the way of dangerous or abnormal weather here in Central Alabama.
There will be some rain late this afternoon and especially into this evening that develops on the outer edge of Delta, but that should be confined to those in South Alabama. We can’t completely rule out a few showers across Central Alabama through the evening and overnight hours, though.
Additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are again expected Friday afternoon and evening with Delta’s outer bands, but widespread rain is not anticipated, nor is flooding or severe weather.
High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s today and probably be capped in the lower 80s on Friday unless more sunshine is realized than currently expected. Saturday still looks to be the day with the highest chance of showers and a few storms as Delta moves into northern Mississippi and Tennessee.
But even Saturday doesn’t look like an all day rain kind of event. It will likely be on-and-off showers and storms with at least a chance of brief heavy rain and a couple of brief tornadoes if ingredients come together just right.
Beyond Saturday, we are maintaining a chance of straggling showers on Sunday as the remnants of Delta move off to our north and northeast. Then it’s likely dry with more sunshine for the start of next week.
High temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday through Wednesday with humidity levels coming down.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.