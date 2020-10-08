Dothan officer who illegally barged into home resigns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan police officer has resigned after he barged into an apartment, apparently expecting to find someone with whom he had a domestic issue inside.
Keyon Russaw stepped down on Wednesday, Chief Steve Parrish confirmed. He likely would have been terminated had he not resigned.
After beginning his shift at 6 a.m. Sunday, Russaw drove to Princeton Place, an apartment complex along Flowers Chapel Road. Witnesses say he knocked on a few doors before becoming fixated on one apartment.
He made entry into that home where a woman and her two children slept. Dark inside, Russaw used his flashlight and awakened one of those children who he asked if a man he named lived there. After learning that man resided elsewhere, Russaw departed.
The boy’s mother called police dispatchers who told her no officers had been assigned a call at Princeton Place. However, it was later discovered that Russaw had been to the apartment complex.
Upon learning what had occurred, Parrish placed the officer on administrative leave and ordered an immediate internal investigation. The chief indicated, had Russaw not resigned, he likely would have been terminated.
The woman whose apartment Russaw illegally entered asked that no criminal charges be filed, choosing to put matter behind her. She did not seek media attention and spoke to WTVY only on the condition of anonymity after the station approached her.
She is not sure how the officer got inside her home but admitted that the door lock sometimes malfunctioned.
Besides losing his job, Russaw could also be stripped of his state law enforcement credentials.
