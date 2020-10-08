Gov. Ivey rescinds mandatory evacuation order for visitors on Alabama coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has rescinded the mandatory evacuation order for tourists on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
“The Governor’s Office has spoken with coastal mayors and county commissioners of Mobile and Baldwin counties, and we are in agreement on this path forward,” Ivey said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Ivey called for a mandatory evacuation of visitors and tourists on the coast ahead of Hurricane Delta. The evacuation was set to begin Wednesday morning.
Since then, the forecast has become more clear, and the storm is now expected to make landfall along the coast of western Louisiana sometime Friday afternoon.
“As Hurricane Delta continues making its way toward the Gulf Coast, projections have become evident and remained fairly consistent in that Southwest Louisiana looks to be in the direct path of this storm. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and they certainly remain in our thoughts as they brace for yet another impactful hurricane," Ivey said. "I have reached out to Governor John Bel Edwards, as well as Governor Greg Abbott to offer our prayers and support. I remind folks in Alabama to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Stay safe, everyone.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.