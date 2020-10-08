Montgomery man sentenced for having firearm to further drug trafficking crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 29-year-old man from Montgomery was sentenced to prison in federal court this week.
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. reports that on Tuesday, John Frederick Wheeler was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
There is no parole in the federal system, Franklin said.
According to court records and statements made in open court, in June 2016, the United States Postal Inspection Service suspected that Wheeler was using the mail to receive illegal narcotics to sell. Investigators say they obtained a search warrant and found marijuana and firearms at Wheeler’s residence.
Under federal law, it is a crime to use, carry, or possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A violation of that statute carries a minimum sentence of five years.
Wheeler pleaded guilty to the charge on July 8, 2020. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he had the firearm in order to further his marijuana distribution operation, according to Franklin’s statement.
