Montgomery public schools return to face-to-face learning next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Face-to-face learning resumes next week for Montgomery public school students. Students have been learning virtually for the first nine weeks and a big part of that program will remain.
Kimberly Copeland lost count the number of desks she’s wiped down in recent days at Jeff Davis High School.
“Obviously it’s not ideal, not what we planned,” said Copeland, who teaches English at Jeff Davis High School.
It’s all part of her job now in the COVID era. But Copeland looks at it as a teachable moment and plans to share her perspective when students return next Tuesday.
“Teaching and life in general, we have to relearn how to do certain things," she said.
“I’m comfortable with it. All the custodians have been trained how to sanitized the buildings and so there will be differences in the way you arrange your classroom. Lunch will be grab and go," said Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore.
The school district has around 28,000 students. Of that number, one-third plan to stay at home and continue their virtual learning.
Moore admitted there’ve been some hiccups with virtual learning but overall it’s worked out.
“We need to do some more work. Our teachers need to become more comfortable with virtual and our students also," said Moore.
“Teachers have really been planning and preparing for coming back face-to-face. We’ve been working really hard," said Copeland.
Montgomery public schools are among the last in the state to begin face-to-face learning next week for the first time this fall.
In short, teachers like Copeland are masked up and ready to roll.
Moore says masks will be required every day at school.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.