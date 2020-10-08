Suspect arrested in weekend assault, shooting case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a weekend shooting incident has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Ledarion Upshaw, 28, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Wednesday. He’s now charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
The arrest and charges stem from an incident just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Polaris Drive.
Upshaw is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $30,000.
